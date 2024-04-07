News

Cruise visit cancelled due to strong winds

April 7, 2024
Viking Venus pictured during her visit to Lerwick last year. Photo: Ryan Leith.

A cruise ship visit has been called off due to strong winds. 

Viking Venus would have been the second visit of a potentially record cruise season.

Lerwick Port Authority confirmed this morning (Sunday) that her visit has been cancelled.

She has almost 900 passengers on board, most from the USA.

The 229-metre vessel is due to call on a further five occasions, the next being 1st May.

A total of 149 cruises have been scheduled to visit Lerwick this year, bringing around 130,000 passengers.

