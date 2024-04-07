Flood warning amid high tides and storm surges

Storm Gertrude battered Scalloway in 2016. Photo: Richard Ashbee.

A flood warning is in place for coastal areas from today (Sunday) until Tuesday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said a dangerous combination of high tides, storm surge and large waves was set to affect many coastal parts of the country.

Shetland is subject to a yellow warning, along with much of the coast, while Orkney and the Western Isles are facing an orange alert, meaning there is a danger to life.

Sepa’s duty flood manager Janine Hensman said: “Across Sunday, we’ll continue to see high tides, storm surge and large waves across coastal areas.

“This combination is particularly dangerous – especially around high tides.

“There is real danger to life from wave overtopping, particularly around causeways, coastal roads and paths.

“While the risk is greatest around high tide times, our message is clear – take extra care if you are near the coast at any point and stay well clear of waves and water.

“Be careful when travelling around exposed coastal areas and don’t walk or drive through flood water as there may be hidden hazards.

“Whilst Storm Kathleen will ease on Sunday evening, another weather system is on the way.

“Significant flooding from rivers and surface water is possible in southern, central and north-eastern areas on Tuesday, with coastal flooding continuing due to high spring tides.”

People are advised to check the flood forecast for the latest information.