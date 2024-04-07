Heartbroken fundraiser Chris Lewis pays emotional farewell to his dog Jet

An ex-paratrooper who spent lockdown holed up on the uninhabited island of Hildasay with his dog Jet has paid a heartbroken farewell to his canine companion.

Chris Lewis met Jet on his epic fundraising trek across the UK coastline and the pair completed much of the adventure together.

Over recent months, however, Jet had been struggling with her health.

In an emotional Facebook post today (Sunday), Chris bid farewell to his “dearest most loving friend”.

“Our beautiful Jet, my best friend and my shadow has left us,” he wrote.

“She leaves behind a legacy few ever have.

“She helped fix me, she walked 17,000 miles, she helped me gain a family.

“She was loved by so many and helped raise over half a million for charity.

“Above all, I have lost the dearest most loving friend anyone could ask for.

“My heart is broken and a void shall remain that can never be filled.

“Her love and loyalty won the hearts of a nation and beyond.

“Jet, my friend, you are a legend.”

Chris also met his wife Kate on his fundraising walk and the couple have a son, Magnus, together.

The walk was in aid of the Soldiers’, Sailors’ & Airmen’s Families Association (Ssafa).