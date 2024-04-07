NorthLink confirms delays and early departures amid high winds

NorthLink has warned passengers of weather-related disruption to its services tonight and tomorrow.

This evening’s (Sunday) southbound service is set to depart Lerwick on time at 7pm but its arrival in Aberdeen could be delayed by up to two hours.

Tonight’s northbound service may also experience slight delays arriving in Kirkwall on its way from Aberdeen to Lerwick.

Tomorrow’s northbound service will depart Aberdeen for Lerwick at the earlier time of 6pm due to adverse weather and tidal conditions.