Scalloway’s Checkout on the market

Scalloway’s Checkout convenience shop is up for sale.

The convenience store on Main Street is available for offers of more than £435,000.

The store occupies the ground floor of a three-storey corner building and offers a full range of convenience products, alcohol, tobacco and National Lottery service, ensuring it can be used as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for customers.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co have listed the business on their website.

Christie & Co business agent Liam Bain said: “This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a freehold business in a thriving community. Due to the location, we believe this could be a great lifestyle change opportunity for the right individual.”