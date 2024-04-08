Woman speaks out over suspected spiking

Concerns have been raised after a woman’s drink was allegedly spiked at a pub in Lerwick.

Jodie Batstone was enjoying a night out on Friday evening before realising her drink had seemingly been spiked.

A video posted on social media appeared to show a pill at the bottom of her drink with bubbles making their way to the top of the glass.

Miss Batstone told The Shetland Times of her shock that her drink had been allegedly spiked.

“It was that quick, I went to the toilet and there was only one person left on a table, but they can’t watch all our drinks and you don’t really think about it, so you’re relaxed.

“My boyfriend’s brother was the one who spotted it, I didn’t drink any of it, but I was a bit shocked because this has never happened to me before,” she said.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart believes the “strongest punishments” should apply to anyone found guilty of spiking someone’s drink.

“Reports of growing numbers of incidents in Shetland is concerning,” she said.

“Everyone should feel safe when they are in public spaces and no one has the right to make others feel unsafe.

“Spiking is a serious crime and should bring the strongest punishments and deterrence to perpetrators.

“I would encourage anyone who thinks they have been a victim of spiking to report it to Police Scotland and the venue where it happened.”

Ms Wishart stressed this crime can have deadly consequences, particularly for those on certain medications which will combine with the substance they have been spiked with.

“As well as the intention to exploit people, perpetrators have no idea what medication someone may be taking and the consequences could be lethal,” she added.

Police said in a statement: “We have received a report of an alleged drink spiking incident at a premises in the Commercial Road area of Lerwick, which is believed to have taken place on the evening of Friday, 5th April.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

