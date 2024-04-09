Council invite communities to have say over land development 

Chairman of the Development Committee Dennis Leask

The council is inviting communities to make preparations for a new plan for development and use of land in their area.

A Local Place Plan (LPP) is led by formally constituted bodies, such as community councils or hall committees.

The purpose of the LPP is to help ensure community aspirations are taken into account in future planning and development decisions.

There is no obligation on any community to prepare an LPP. However a valid LPP must be registered by the council.

An initial online information sharing session is planned to launch LPPs in early May 2024.

SIC development committee chairman Dennis Leask: “Local Place Plans will complement the provisions already in place for community involvement in the planning system.

“They represent a new way for communities across Shetland to make sure that their aspirations for development and land use within their area are taken into account when any future decisions are made.

“Local Place Plans can be led by any formally constituted community body, and there’s a wide range of support available for those who’d like to take advantage of this new opportunity.”

Anyone who represents a formally constituted community body and would like to attend the online session, or be kept updated on progress with Local Place Plans, can register here.





