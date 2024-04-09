News

Council invite communities to have say over land development 

April 9, 2024 0
Council invite communities to have say over land development 
Chairman of the Development Committee Dennis Leask

The council is inviting communities to make preparations for a new plan for development and use of land in their area.

A Local Place Plan (LPP) is led by formally constituted bodies, such as community councils or hall committees.

The purpose of the LPP is to help ensure community aspirations are taken into account in future planning and development decisions.

There is no obligation on any community to prepare an LPP. However a valid LPP must be registered by the council.

An initial online information sharing session is planned to launch LPPs in early May 2024.

SIC development committee chairman Dennis Leask:  “Local Place Plans will complement the provisions already in place for community involvement in the planning system.

“They represent a new way for communities across Shetland to make sure that their aspirations for development and land use within their area are taken into account when any future decisions are made.

“Local Place Plans can be led by any formally constituted community body, and there’s a wide range of support available for those who’d like to take advantage of this new opportunity.”

Anyone who represents a formally constituted community body and would like to attend the online session, or be kept updated on progress with Local Place Plans, can register here.



TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.