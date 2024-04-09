News

New pool system receives community council funding 

Chloe Irvine April 9, 2024 0
New pool system receives community council funding 

Lerwick Community Council (LCC) has donated more than £1,600 towards replacing the old electronic timing system at the Clickimin swimming pool.

Shetland Swimming Association (SSA) has asked for funding from 12 community councils to replace the ageing electronic timing systems, including contact pads.

The current pads and connecting wires are more than 12 years old and were described as becoming “unreliable” and would soon be “unusable”.

Hesitancy to use the current system has already been observed by the SSA at Clickimin Pool in Lerwick due to the pads “deteriorating condition”. 

Among the equipment being sought was Swiss Timing electronic timing system with touchpads, as well as associated controllers, cables and connectors.

Training will be required for this new system with the project being led in town by SSA’s head coach Petur Petursson.

The total project will cost over £28,000 and SSA had asked LCC to contribute a total of £5,771.

LCC chairman James Anderson proposed offering them £1,650, which was accepted by the community councillors.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.