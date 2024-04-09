New pool system receives community council funding 

Lerwick Community Council (LCC) has donated more than £1,600 towards replacing the old electronic timing system at the Clickimin swimming pool.

Shetland Swimming Association (SSA) has asked for funding from 12 community councils to replace the ageing electronic timing systems, including contact pads.

The current pads and connecting wires are more than 12 years old and were described as becoming “unreliable” and would soon be “unusable”.

Hesitancy to use the current system has already been observed by the SSA at Clickimin Pool in Lerwick due to the pads “deteriorating condition”.

Among the equipment being sought was Swiss Timing electronic timing system with touchpads, as well as associated controllers, cables and connectors.

Training will be required for this new system with the project being led in town by SSA’s head coach Petur Petursson.

The total project will cost over £28,000 and SSA had asked LCC to contribute a total of £5,771.

LCC chairman James Anderson proposed offering them £1,650, which was accepted by the community councillors.