News

Armitage to stand as Green candidate at general election

April 10, 2024 0
Armitage to stand as Green candidate at general election

Councillor Alex Armitage will stand as the Green Party’s candidate in the general election later this year.

Dr Armitage announced his election bid on the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Zetland County Council act in 1974.

The 42-year old works part-time as a children’s doctor and is also the Greens first councillor in Shetland, representing Shetland South since 2022.

He said he would fight for a better deal for Orkney and Shetland, if elected to Westminster.

And he added he will push for a four-day working week as one of his core campaign tenets.

“Ordinary folk are struggling with the cost of housing, food and energy, our planet’s ecosystems are breaking, yet corporations, multimillionaires and billionaires keep getting richer,” he said.

“During the pandemic, our broken economy poured £150billion into the bank accounts of billionaires, whilst at the same time millions of ordinary people have become impoverished; fuel poverty, food poverty, mental illness, burnout. 

“All the while, we continue to tolerate politicians who advocate for more of the same.”

Dr Armitage said he would base his campaign on three “transformational economic policies” – wealth taxation, a universal basic income and a four day week.

And he pointed to the Zetland County Council act, signed 50 years ago today, as an example of what Shetland could achieve if it worked together with large industrial developments.

“Fifty years after the Zetland County Council Act, Shetland and Orkney are once again in the spotlight of energy development, this time with our vast renewable energy resources.

!As this industry develops around us, we risk being cut out of economic benefits which could be used to sustain our communities.

“In 2024, we need our political leadership to channel the spirit of 1974.

“If elected, I will use my voice in parliament to ensure that our communities can control the development of renewables, protect our valuable low-carbon seafood industry and gain a fair share of the value of our natural resources.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.