Cut backs at abattoir as financial pressure grows

Shetland’s abattoir will replace its full time manager with a part time role as financial pressures mount.

Cuts were “reluctantly” made at the abattoir, Shetland Livestock and Marketing Group (SLMG) said.

Due to financial pressures, which are being experienced across the country, SLMG chairman Cecil Eunson said it had become difficult for small abattoirs to remain viable.

Mr Eunson said it was a “difficult decision” to make but one that was important for the future of the abattoir.

“The throughput at the abattoir declined last year, and has seen a further reduction at the start of this year,” Mr Eunson said. “This currently affects profitability.”

“Due to this situation, the board have taken the decision, very reluctantly, to no longer have an abattoir manager but replace this with a part-time role.”

