Drink-driver ‘surprised’ she was three times over the limit

A 27-year-old mum was “surprised” to learn she was three times over the drink-driving limit, a court heard.

Erica Lines was handed a 12-month driving ban after pleading guilty to the offence at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Lines, of Herrislea Court, Tingwall, had been pulled over by police in North Lochside on 16th March due to the manner of her driving.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said she failed a roadside screening test, was arrested and taken to the police station.

The court heard she had 74 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 22.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had been drinking earlier that day but was “surprised” to discover the reading was so high.

Mr Allan said Lines had been struggling with her mental health following the loss of a close family member.

He said she had been “absolutely devastated” by what happened and “very worried” about the case.

“This has been something of a wake-up call for Ms Lines,” he said.

“She has been seeking help for mental health and alcohol.”

Mr Allan said his client fully accepted her responsibility and recognised she would be disqualified.

The defence agent said the disqualification would pose difficulties as she had a one-year-old child who required transport.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said he had “no alternative” but to disqualify the accused.

He disqualified her for 12 months, which can be reduced by a quarter if she completes the drink-driving rehabilitation course.

Sheriff Cruickshank also imposed a £500 fine.