Former Dunrossness man jailed for 11 years

Sean Casey has been jailed for 11 years.

A 69-year-old man has been jailed for 11 years for violent and sexual offences against two women spanning three decades.

Sean Casey was found guilty of the offences, which took place in Orkney and Shetland, at Aberdeen High Court last month.

He was sentenced at the same court today (Wednesday).

Casey, who previously lived in Dunrossness, had his address given as Limavady, County Derry.

He was found guilty of three charges of rape and one of indecent assault by a majority verdict following a trial.

Detective constable Emma Ellis said: “Casey has been found guilty of his crimes and now faces the consequences.

“I hope these women will take some form of justice from the outcome in court as they continue to move forward with their lives.

“I’d urge anyone who has been the victim of a sexual crime, regardless of when it happened, to come forward and report it to us.”