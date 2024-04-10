Heroin trafficker jailed for two years 

A lifelong addict who brought thousands of pounds’ worth of heroin to Shetland to pay off drug debts has been jailed for two years.

Adam Bett admitted two charges of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

The 39-year-old from Ballingry, Fife, had been involved in a trafficking enterprise with a Lerwick man who has since died, the court heard.

It is understood he died from a drug overdose.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said officers had a warrant to search an address in Grostane, Lerwick, on 24th April last year.

Officers received further information on 5th May that Bett was at the address with drugs having just arrived off the ferry that morning.

When officers entered the address, Mr MacKenzie said it was clear the drugs were in the “process of being prepared for onward distribution”.

“A number of items were recovered consistent with that procedure,” he added.

“The accused was engaged in a trafficking enterprise with the householder at the address.

“That householder is now deceased.”

Officers found 54.88g of heroin and 60.22g of cocaine.

The court heard the heroid was valued at £1,480 but could have realised up to £3,600 when broken down for street sales.

The cocaine was worth £,2500 or £6,050 if sold in smaller quantities.

Defence agent Alistair Murphy said his client had “effectively had a lifetime of addiction to heroin”.

“He is often in debt to various drug dealers in this community and his involvement in the enterprise was effectively to gain the finances to pay off the debts he owed,” he said.

Mr Murphy said his client admitted trafficking the heroin on the boat from Aberdeen – but claimed the cocaine had already been at the house.

Although Bett had an extensive criminal record, Mr Murphy said it was more indicative of a drug user than a drug dealer.

The defence agent said his client accepted he would be facing a “lengthy custodial sentence”.

He also said Bett was aware of the damaging effect drugs could have on lives, including his own and many of his friends.

“He wishes to apologise for bringing the blight of drug misuse to the Shetland Islands,” Mr Murphy said.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank noted that while Bett accepted he had couriered the heroin from Aberdeen to Shetland but maintained his involvement with the cocaine was to a “lesser degree”.

“In the circumstances, given the nature of the offence and also taking into account your previous record, in order to mark the gravity of the offence, only a custodial sentence would achieve that,” he said.

The sheriff jailed Bett for 24 months for the heroin offence and 15 months for the cocaine.

The two sentences will serve concurrently.

Bett was already serving a 14-month sentence for assault and joint housebreaking.

Fay Howsego, 62, who also lived at Bett’s Ballingry address, denied the same charges.