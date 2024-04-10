News

Yell charity receives £99,000 to buy Sellafirth buildings

The Sellafirth Gallery.

North Yell Development Council (NYDC) have been given almost £100,000 by the Scottish Land Fund  to buy two buildings for cultural and community events.

The community group on the North Isle are one of 10 across Scotland to receive a grant from the fund – with a combined total of £1,833,622 awarded.

To help them buy the two properties in the Sellafirth Business Park, NYDC were given £99,000 from the Scottish Land Fund which reopened to applications in April 2021.

Chairman of the NYDC Mark Lawson said he was thrilled to see the funding secured to help develop an “underutilised asset” of the Sellafirth community.

“Opportunities to purchase premises within North Yell do not come up often,” Mr Lawson said.

 “This will allow us to continue to look forward with ambitious plans to grow both our economy and our community, to ensure North Yell remains an amazing place to live, work, visit and invest.”

The programme is funded by the Scottish government and delivered in partnership by the National Lottery Community Fund and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

