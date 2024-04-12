News Sport

Highland Fuels final two set for Whalsay showdown

April 12, 2024 0
Lerwick Spurs will meet Whitedale in the first football final of the season on Tuesday.

The Highland Fuels Cup final had been due to be played tonight (Friday) in Whalsay, but was postponed following a request from Spurs.

It will now be played at Harbison Park at 7.15pm on Tuesday.

Spurs have scored 12 goals in two games en-route to the final, and are looking to extend their trophy-winning run to a 14th consecutive season.

The West Side club are hoping to lift the trophy for the first time since 2018, having dispatched Celtic 4-1 in the semi-final.

Whitedale are the last club to lift the Highland Fuels Cup before Ness United’s four-in-a-row dominance of the trophy.

