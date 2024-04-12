In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 12th April) edition of The Shetland Times:
• EXCLUSIVE: Beds axed at Gilbert Bain Hospital
• Rules tightened following fisherman’s death
• Lerwick Jarl’s Squad visit the Big Apple
• EXCLUSIVE: Scalloway woman speaks out about suspected spiking
• EXCLUSIVE: Whalsay woman recounts drug-rape ordeal
• Public and political support continues for our Dogs Against Drugs campaign
• SPORT: Golf club chairman expresses delight as indoor simulator opens to public
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment