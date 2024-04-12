Road partially reopens after fatal crash

The A970 near Sandwick has partially reopened following a fatal road accident in the early hours of this morning.

Police said in a statement: “Following the earlier crash on the A970 at Sandwick, the plan is to implement a staged opening of the road from around 4pm today.

“Thereafter, there will be shorter 10-minute closures to allow investigation work to conclude at scene.

“Motorists are thanked for their continued patience.”

Afterwards, HIAL urged passengers travelling to Sumburgh Airport to give themselves plenty of time to get there.

“Police Scotland have advised that the main road to Sumburgh airport is open.

“The airport is operating normally but there may still be some disruption for road users. We advise passengers to allow plenty of time for their journey to the airport.”