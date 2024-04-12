UPDATED: Fatal road crash in South Mainland

A 25-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle crash in the South Mainland.

Police said emergency services were called at around 1am to the collision involving a Toyota pick-up.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The A970 main road in the South Mainland is only likely to open this afternoon, police on the scene have said.

It remains closed south of the Hoswick junction.

Police Scotland said no local diversion is possible, and thanked people for their patience.

Sumburgh Airport has also been affected by the road closure.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) advised passengers to check with their airline before travelling today.