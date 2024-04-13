Police name driver of fatal road accident and appeal for information

Fraser Smith who died in a road traffic accident yesterday morning. Photo: Police Scotland

Police have named the driver of a fatal road crash on Friday morning as 25-year-old Fraser Smith.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following the accident.

The crash happened around 1am yesterday (Friday) on the A970 road near Sandwick and involved a Toyota Hilux.

Mr Smith, from the Boddam area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have requested that their privacy is respected.

The A970 was closed at the scene for around 15 hours while enquiries were carried out.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Fraser’s family and friends at this difficult time.



“Our enquiries are ongoing, and I ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0155 of 12 April, 2024.