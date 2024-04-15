Back-to-back District Cup finals for hockey team

Photo: Scottish Hockey

Shetland ladies hockey team have made it to a second consecutive Scottish District Cup final.

The blues, who are the current holders of the trophy, beat Glasgow Uni 3’s 4-0 yesterday (Sunday) to ease into the last two.

Goals from Rhea Nicolson, Cara Leask, Aimee Keith and Rhiannon Inkster-Smith saw off the Central Belt side.

Shetland will now face a repeat of last year’s final, against Edinburgh University 4’s, in their bid to retain the title.

The match will be played on Sunday, 5th May.