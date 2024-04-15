Back-to-back District Cup finals for hockey team
Shetland ladies hockey team have made it to a second consecutive Scottish District Cup final.
The blues, who are the current holders of the trophy, beat Glasgow Uni 3’s 4-0 yesterday (Sunday) to ease into the last two.
Goals from Rhea Nicolson, Cara Leask, Aimee Keith and Rhiannon Inkster-Smith saw off the Central Belt side.
Shetland will now face a repeat of last year’s final, against Edinburgh University 4’s, in their bid to retain the title.
The match will be played on Sunday, 5th May.
