Plans for new Eela Water treatment works

Scottish Water has submitted multi-million pound plans for a new water treatment works next to its existing site by Eela Water in Northmaven.

The project will renew the main infrastructure which produces drinking water for around 5,500 customers in the north and west Mainland, as well as a number of significant businesses and industrial sites.

It is proposed that the new water treatment works would use ceramic membrane technology to treat water which would continue to be drawn from both Eela Water and Roer Water, further to the north.

Most of the new plant is expected to be assembled and commissioned off-site, before being broken down into modules for transport to Shetland.

This approach has been widely used by Scottish Water, working with its specialist partner RSE, and helps to reduce disruption on site, as well as bringing carbon and cost savings.

Scottish Water’s project manager John Shaw said: “We would like to thank members of the local community, landowners and crofters who have already contributed to the development of our plans.

“We would encourage anyone interested to look at the details of our proposals online and provide any further comments via the planning process.

“The existing plant has been serving local communities for over 45 years – and we hope the project we are preparing will ensure the continued production of clear, fresh and great-tasting drinking water for many decades to come.

“We look forward to continuing to engage and work with the local community over the course of the planning process and beyond.”

Full details of the planning application can be found on the Shetland Islands Council website under reference 2024/078/PPF, where representations can also be made during the statutory consultation period.