Whitedale lift first silverware of new season

April 17, 2024 0
Photo: Shetland Football Association

Whitedale have lifted the Highland Fuels Cup after a 2-1 win over Lerwick Spurs in Whalsay.

The milkbags went ahead in the first cup final of the season through a Connor Grant goal, before Alex Arcus levelled before the break.

And Gary Scott scored the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory for Whitedale at Harbison Park, giving them the trophy for the first time since 2018.

Whitedale are also the current holders of the Fraser Cup.

