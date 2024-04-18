Heavy fine and ban for repeat drink-driver

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 42-year-old man who was caught drink-driving twice in under three months has been hit with a hefty fine.

Terry John Laurenson, from Hamnavoe, Burra, had previously admitted two charges of drink driving at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

He was first caught with 36 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath on Lerwick’s Commercial Street on 4th November 2023.

And then on 31st January 2024 Laurenson was found to have 28 microgrammes in 100ml of breath at the Loch of Vatster, Gott.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes in 100ml of breath.

Returning for sentencing today (Thursday), defence agent Martin Morrow said his client had “touched bottom and is trying to work his way back up”.

“This is a man who has taken to heart he has a problem,” the solicitor said.

Laurenson had otherwise lived a “fairly exemplary life”, Mr Morrow added.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank admitted these were “not particularly high readings”.

But he said they showed “a course of conduct over a short period of time” from Laurenson.

He fined Laurenson a total of £1,480 for the two drink-driving charges and banned him from the road for three years.

Laurenson can reduce that by nine months if he completes the drink-driving rehabilitation course.