SIC ask for public input on new scheme 

The council are asking for the public to come forward with their views for the second phase of the consultation on a new community council scheme.

The consultation, which will run for 10 weeks, focuses on the details of a new draft scheme. This includes proposals for a number of material changes to the way the way community councils work.

Proposed changes include:

• Merging the existing core funding and the Community Development Fund into one new grant scheme.

•Creating a new simplified funding formula, based on fixed allocation for core costs and the remainder linked to population levels.

• Introducing community council Standing Orders.

• Updating the community council Code of Conduct.

• Introducing a new Youth Membership category for 12-16 year olds

SIC Development Committee chairman Dennis Leask said: “The last major review of community councils took place in the mid-1990’s, and it’s tremendously important that we make sure they work to the best benefit of residents.

“Community council are the basis of local democracy, and I’d urge anyone who has a view, whether or not they’re directly involved in their local community council, to complete the survey and share their thoughts.”

This consultation opens online on Friday 19th April. Responses can be made until 5 pm on Friday 28th June.

More details and a link to an online survey are available here.

Documents can also be viewed at the council’s headquarters at 8 North Ness, Lerwick, or at Shetland Library, Lower Hillhead, Lerwick, and at the Community Libraries based in Baltasound Junior High School, Brae High School or Mid Yell Junior High School.