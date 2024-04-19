In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 19th April) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Staggering 56 vapes found dumped at Quarff roadside.
- Skeld Parent Council lodge complaint over mothballing.
- Tributes paid to popular Ness man Fraser Smith.
- Dogs Against Drugs petition reaches 1,200 signatures as police chief praises “gold standard service”.
- EXCLUSIVE: Police chief praises “brave” officers using life-saving tactic.
- Children’s director to step down after 35 years.
- Parking to be ditched for housing at Knab development.
- EXCLUSIVE: Pneumonia patient rubbishes claims hospital has enough beds.
- EXCLUSIVE: Isles police to be trained in drug driving testing.
- SPORT: Cameron Nisbet picks up strongman award after dropping video games.
