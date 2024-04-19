Headlines News

Lauren triumphs at renewables ceremony

Shetland Times April 19, 2024
A renewables worker has won a major green energy award.

Lauren Anderson was named as winner of the personal improvement award in the Scottish Renewables Young Professional Green Energy Awards.

The project manager at Shetland Aerogenerators was one of a number of delegates attending an awards dinner.

Speaking after her nomination for the award last month, she said: “I feel extremely proud to be nominated for this award and to know that my work has been recognised.”

