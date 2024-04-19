Underground salmon farm is proposed

An underground salmon farm could be developed in Shetland by a Norwegian company.

Norwegian Mountain Salmon (NMS) is behind plans to grow thousands of tonnes of fish in tanks contained in tunnels hollowed into hillsides of Scotland.

Plans are in place to investigate a potential site at Fora Ness, near Spiggie, where up to 45,000 tonnes of fish could be produced on an annual basis.

Representatives from NMS have held discussions with Shetland Islands Council over the move.

Fora Ness is reported to hold several advantages, such as optimal water temperature and water conditions.

There are no nearby farms and the rock quality is said to be good, which would help in the construction of tunnels necessary for the job.

The site is approximately 11km from the nearest aquaculture site.