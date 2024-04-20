Redd Up volunteers take part in coastal clean up

The minister at Minister's Beach. Rev Fran Henderson takes part in Da Voar Redd Up. She was part of a group from the Church of Scotland taking part in the big clean up. Photo: Ryan Taylor

A woman from North Carolina is among the army of volunteers taking part in Da Voar Redd Up today.

Rebecca Hoyt was working with friends to improve the environment along the East Voe road.

But while she may be from the coastal US state, she had sailed from Norway to take part in the annual community beach and roadside spring clean.

“I’m really happy to join in the community spirit,” she told The Shetland Times.

She was working alongside friends Gilly Bridle, John Kinnear and Davie Meddes, picking up bits of rubbish and plastic.

The group was just one of a number of people working in the area.

In Scalloway, Church of Scotland volunteers were picking up rubbish – appropriately enough – at Minister’s Beach.

This is the 37th year that Da Voar Redd Up, managed by Shetland Amenity Trust, has taken place.

The event is a regular feature in the Shetland calendar and makes a huge contribution to the protection of Shetland’s natural environment and wildlife, clearing Shetland’s beaches, coastlines and roadsides of litter and the debris washed up by the winter storms.

Rory Tallack, one of the organisers behind the campaign, said: “Last year over 200 groups took part – from toddler groups to knitting groups.

“There was a great mix of folk – we also had lots of families, churches, neighbours, schools and sports clubs coming together in this fantastic beach and roadside clean up.”

All bagged up. Rebecca Hoyt, Gilly Bridle, John Kinnear and Davie Meddes stand with their collection of bags at the East Voe road. Photo: Ryan Taylor

Much need. Photo: Ryan Taylor

Working along East Voe. Photo: Ryan Taylor

John Williamson was one of a number of people working along East Voe. Photo: Ryan Taylor

Alan Preshaw hard at work. Photo: Ryan Taylor

Mary Sinclair finds an interesting discovery. Photo: Ryan Taylor