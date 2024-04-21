Thousands raised at Shetland’s Got Talent

Ten acts were selected to perform at this year’s Shetland’s Got Talent to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

And the night of entertainment was certainly worthwhile, with an impressive £6,656 raised for Cancer Research.

The Mirrie Stars of the Eric Gray were announced as winners and took to the stage at the end of a fantastic night for a standing ovation, bringing the night to a close with the crowd dancing on their feet.

Before then, Eamon Watt had got the night under way with his light up sticks and a tour de force display on the drums.

Jacky Williamson sang Memory from Cats, and 12-year-old Lexi Davis performed A Thousand Years which the crowd thoroughly loved.

Stewart Hutchison celebrated Shetland dialect with an entertaining original song about the birth of his third child.

The first half ended with Stephen Laurenson’s set on the drums.

The Mirrie Stars opened the second half with a sign and sing performance of Sky Full of Stars that concluded with a poignant moment of remembrance to six of their friends.

Then Martha Robertson performed Show Yourself which was followed by a rendition of Electricity

from Billy Ellot, performed by Hailey Williamson.

Monica Dickie sang Funeral and the Filskit rounded off the competitive portion of the night with a set of traditional tunes.

As cash donations got under way, and judges Jenny Teale, Morag Mouat and Bryan Peterson deliberated, 2022’s winner Amber Thompson entertained the crowd with a set of show tunes.

Kerry Llewellyn, chairwoman of Relay for Life Shetland, thanked everyone involved and reminded the crowd to come out again on Saturday 25th May at the Clickimin Leisure Centre for the Relay for Life.