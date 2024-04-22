Best wishes offered ahead of school exams

An MSP has wished school pupils the very best ahead of their exams, which got under way this week.

Jamie Halcro Johnston offered encouragement as youngsters prepared to start their National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams.

His comments came after S6 pupils from the Anderson High School in Lerwick lined up for a final photo before breaking off.

“As students across the Highlands and Islands prepare to sit their exams, I want to take this opportunity to wish them all the very best of luck,” he said.

“These exams are a significant milestone in their educational journey, and I know how hard many have worked to get to this point.

“It is also important to remember the difficulties that many of them have faced over the past three years.

“Disrupted learning, isolation, and anxiety have all taken their toll, and pupils across the country have had to be resilient as they’ve faced these additional challenges.

“Once again, I wish all our students the very best of luck in their exams, and I hope that they achieve the fantastic results they deserve.”