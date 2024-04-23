Classic motor show roars back for 40th anniversary

This year's Shetland Classic Motor Show marks the event's 40th anniversary. This picture was taken in 1976, when Matt Kirby from Yorkshire was attending with his 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint. This year Mr Kirby is making a return to the isles, along with his Lotus.

Plans have been revealed for the Shetland Classic Motor Show, which is this year celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Due to return this year is motoring enthusiast Matt Kirby from Yorkshire, with his 1971 Lotus Elan S4 Sprint.

Mr Kirkby last had the low-slung sports car in Shetland in 1976, and is bringing it back to the isles in time for the June event.

From modest beginnings in 1984 at Gilbertson Park, the biennial event has gone on to become one of the larger classic vehicle shows in Scotland.

To mark the anniversary, some of the vehicles from the first show will be on display, along with a photographic record of the event.

Entries can still be made online, up to 30th April, using the link https://www.shetlandclassicmotorshow.co.uk/2024.htm

Due to the external areas at Clickimin being designated for exhibition space, free public parking for show visitors will be provided at the Anderson High School.

Organisers say this will be accessed from North Loch Drive, via the North Lochside roundabout, and will be clearly signposted.

The committee wish to extend their thanks to NorthLink Ferries for their continued support of the event as main sponsor.