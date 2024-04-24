News

Many more back Dogs Against Drugs campaign

Dogs Against Drugs handlers Megan Grant and Michael Coutts and their dogs Bravo (left) and Axel. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Many more people have backed The Shetland Times campaign to support our drugs dogs, with the petition now surpassing 1,300 signatures.

When this newspaper was published last Friday, there were around 1,200 signatures on the petition to direct more of the proceeds of crime towards charities like Dogs Against Drugs.

But since then the total has reached 1,310.

Our fundraiser has also reached a third of its £2,500 target.

Currently, the total stands at £810 with an extra £133.75 in Gift Aid.

So far, many generous Shetlanders have kindly donated what they can to our fundraiser but there is still a long way to go. It will come to an end on Wednesday, 31st July.

