Ambulance attending the incident at Mains Pier in Lerwick yesterday. Photo: Ivan Reid

French fishing boat Bressay Bank came into Mains Pier in Lerwick on Tuesday afternoon where a crew member received medical attention.

The coastguard confirmed it received a call just after 11am to assist with the vessel which was berthing there.

A crew member disembarked from the vessel where they were greeted by Lerwick’s coastal rescue team and the ambulance service.