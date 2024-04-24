Emergency services attend pylon fire

Smoke from the pylon which caught fire this morning. Photo: Stuart Smith

Emergency services are attending the scene of a pylon which caught fire this morning near the A970 at the north of Lerwick.

Fire and rescue confirmed they received the call at 10.55am and remain on the scene with one appliance from Lerwick.

Eyewitnesses say nearby heather also caught fire.

The North Road out of Lerwick had been closed, according to reports, but has since reopened.

It comes as hundreds of homes are still without power in the Central and West Mainland, with hopes to restore power later this afternoon.

Homes in Lerwick and Bressay were also without power earlier in the day.