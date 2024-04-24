Large power cut affecting Lerwick and Bressay

Hundreds of homes and businesses in parts of Lerwick, Bressay and the West Mainland have been left without power this morning (Wednesday).

The power outage was reported by SSEN at 10.39am, with almost 900 addresses thought to initially have been affected.

Parts of the West Mainland then lost power at around 11am.

The energy giant said the unplanned outage was affecting “a large area” of the isles.

It said a fault on the overhead network was to blame, and that engineers were working to restore power as soon as possible.

SSEN said it hoped to have the power restored by 1.30pm.