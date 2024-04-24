News

Loganair removes flights to concentrate on improving isles reliability

April 24, 2024
Loganair says it has taken “decisive action” and removed some of its flights to improve resilience to Shetland and Orkney.

The airline said it had “listened carefully to customers and crew” before making the decision.

Flights to and from Aberdeen and Teesside, and Newcastle, will be cut from the schedule.

As will the Glasgow-Southampton route from 10th May.

Loganair said these changes would help reduce the amount of disruption to its lifeline island communities, and a reduction in the number of delayed or cancelled flights.

Several other routes will see minor adjustments to frequency.

New Loganair chief Luke Farajallah said he wanted to personally apologise to everyone who had been affected by the “unacceptable levels of disruption”.

“This decision is one that has been made for the greater good of the vast majority of customers who must be able to book and fly with confidence, especially from some of the most remote parts of the UK.

“We are relentlessly focused on confidently serving our core markets and core customers, who must be able to book with certainty, and experience a stable and resilient flying programme.

“This is especially true for the Highlands and Islands communities who rely on Loganair for being so much more than an airline serving a leisure market. 

“We have been falling short of the service levels expected of us by our loyal customers and amazing crew for over 18 months, and today we are making changes that once fully delivered throughout the summer will help restore the image and reputation we have fought so hard to generate over so many years as the trusted airline partner in our unique market.”

