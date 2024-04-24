News

NorthLink Ferries receive gold rating 

NorthLink Ferries has become the only ferry operator to receive a gold rating at the Green Tourism Awards.

The service was recognised for its  sustainability standards by independent body, Green Tourism who says it excels in the health and wellbeing, awareness, community and travel categories.

Green Tourism was “impressed” by NorthLink’s “increase in environmental and sustainability awareness” throughout the organisation.

Initiatives the ferry service were being recognised for included use of eco-lighting across all offices and port flood lighting, captains sailing more efficiently to reduce emissions, rainwater  from the lairage being harvested to wash the building and animal waste being delivered to local farms for use as fertiliser.

Robert Smith, contract compliance for NorthLink, said: “When it comes to tackling climate change, we all have our part to play, and we are incredibly proud of this achievement.

“Being named as the first ferry operator to achieve gold at the Green Tourism Awards is testament to the team’s commitment to protect the environment in which we operate.”

