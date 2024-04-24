News

Sullom Voe workers set to strike 

April 24, 2024 0
Unite the union has confirmed dozens of workers at Sullom Voe terminal plan to go on strike next month over jobs, conditions and pay. 

Oil and gas workers are demanding a better deal on jobs, pay and conditions at the terminal.

Unite confirmed that  its membership employed by Worley Services and Altrad Services both unanimously backed strike action in industrial action ballots. 

If there is no meaningful movement by Worley then 24 hour strike action will take place on 7th and 21st May.

This will be followed by 48-hour strike action taking place on 4th and 5th of June then again on the 18th and 19th June.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Worley Services and Altrad can fully afford to pay our members fairly and treat them decently.

“Our members’ determination to ensure that these companies do the right thing is evident. These employers need to act now and do the right thing.

“Unite will always stand up for our members fighting for better jobs, pay and conditions at Sullom Voe.”

EnQuest has been approached for comment. 

