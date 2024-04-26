Fetlar glamping pods abandoned after complaints

The pod proposal in Fetlar was withdrawn this week. Photo: Malcolmson Architects

Plans to build four glamping pods in Fetlar have been abandoned after neighbours raised concerns about noise and the smell from people cooking outside.

The proposals would have seen the four pods built behind the Fetlar shop, café and Gord B&B on the island.

But two nearby neighbours raised concerns about the site, saying the pods and their guests would bring “significant noise to an extremely quiet rural area”.

One couple said they could be subject to the “smells from four pods cooking”.

Fetlar Community Council said it was willing to support the application as it would help bring more people to the island.

However, it noted there had been concerns about noise levels.

One couple said the area was “one of tranquillity” with “very little noise” from people.

The pods and their guests would cause “uncharacteristic noise” for the people living in the nearby area, they claimed.

They argued that “no amount of shrubbery or screening” would stop the noise disturbance, or the “smells from four pods cooking and entertaining outside”.

The application – lodged by the owners of the Fetlar shop – was withdrawn this week following a lengthy pause in the process.