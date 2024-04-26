In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 26th April) edition of The Shetland Times:
• Housing challenges exposed
• Lift off moves closer for Unst’s spaceport
• Dozens of Sullom Voe workers to strike
• Many more back Dogs Against Drugs campaign
• EXCLUSIVE: Half a million spent on consultants
• EXCLUSIVE: Almost £6 million approved in secret
• EXCLUSIVE: Whalsay woman takes on fundraising challenge in memory of her father
• Fetlar glamping pods’ plans abandoned
• Thousands raised at Shetland’s Got Talent
• SPORT: County victory for women’s darts team
