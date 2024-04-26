SIC issues scam alert to motorists

Motorists in Shetland have been warned of a scam aimed at insurance.

The SIC has said a number of people in Shetland have reported receiving car insurance documents that have been taken out in their name, but for an unfamiliar vehicle.

Council trading standards team leader David Marsh said: “These insurance policies tend to be for older vehicles (at least ten years old), have a mileage limit of no more than 1000 miles in the year, and are to be paid for in monthly instalments.

“The documents are from genuine insurance companies, but have been initiated by an unknown person. If you receive documentation like this, get in touch with the insurance company to tell them that you have not asked for this car insurance and that the car is unknown to you.

“They can then make sure that this has no adverse effect on your credit rating.”