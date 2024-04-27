Inkster takes on top job at International Island Games Association

Andrew Inkster (left) will take over as Acting Chairman following the resignation of Jörgen Pettersson (right). Photo: Anu Vares/IIGA

Andrew Inkster will take over as acting chairman of the International Island Games Association (IIGA) following the resignation of Jörgen Pettersson (Åland).

Andrew was involved in organising the Clay Shooting event for the 2005 Games in Shetland. He was a Clay Shooting competitor during the 2007 Games in Rhodes, and was then elected chairman of the Shetland Islands Games Association in 2008.

He joined the IIGA executive committee in Jersey 2015 and took over as vice-chairman at the games in Guernsey 2023, following the resignation of James Johnston, who continues as a member of the Executive Committee.

Andrew said: ”I want to thank Jörgen Pettersson for his contribution to the IIGA over many years and his contribution to the development of an Association that stands strong.”

The executive committee of the IIGA met in the Faroe Islands earlier this month and discussed the bid for the Island Games to be held in the Faroe Islands in 2027. The final decision on the bid will be made by the member islands during the annual general meeting in Orkney in July 2024.

Andrew said: ”During our visit, we were extremely impressed by the strong administration of Faroese sport and the dedicated backing from the Government and supporting municipalities.

“We are confident that the Faroe Islands can provide a fantastic week of sport with some world class venues and excellent hospitality that will make another Games to remember.”

In accordance with the IIGA constitution, Andrew will be acting chair of the IIGA until a permanent appointment is made.

To ensure continuity and stability within the association, this process will now commence, and member islands will be contacted in the near future to confirm arrangements.