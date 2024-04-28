Search for missing person being stood down overnight

Aith lifeboat - Severn-class RNLB Charles Lidbury. Photo: RNLI/Nathan Williams.

A search for a person reported missing in Lerwick is being stood down overnight.

The Sumburgh-based rescue helicopter and Lerwick lifeboat were called out just before 7pm after a report regarding the concern for a person’s welfare.

Coastguard teams were also involved, as were the police.

A coastguard spokesman said they had carried out extensive searches around Lerwick and they had not been able to locate the person concerned.

He added that the search was being stood down for the time being.