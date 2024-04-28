Young Fiddler of the Year winners

Arts & Entertainment News

Alistair Munro April 28, 2024
Young Fiddler of the Year Kristie Williamson.

Kristie Williamson,14, from Burra was named Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year 2024 at the Mareel last night.

She took home the Frank Jamieson Memorial Trophy at the 42nd awards, as well as both the trophies for the Open and Traditional competitions. She was also awarded The Cat Gut and Ivory trophy for the best played reel.

The Young Fiddler Intermediate and Traditional Intermediate went to Lexi Tulloch.

Lexi Tulloch

Tom Williamson was named Junior Young Fiddler and Zara Nicolson Traditional Junior winner.

Tom Williamson and Zara Nicolson.
