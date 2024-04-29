News

Road to close for over two months without community ‘consultation’

Chloe Irvine April 29, 2024 0
Environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall 

The SIC’s environment and transport chairwoman has said she was unaware of plans to close the Upper Kergord road for over two months to lay an underground cable.

Sustainable Shetland’s Frank Hay raised concerns over a notice published in last week’s newspaper that the road will close from 14th May to 18th July.

“The road closure would be a serious inconvenience for regular users of that road. The diversion via Stromfirth is a lengthy detour,” he said.

Mr Hay then questioned whether there had been any consultation over this decision.

Mrs Lyall revealed she did not know about the closure until being approached by The Shetland Times this morning.

“I hadn’t spotted that notice in the paper and I wasn’t aware this was something that was about to begin,” she said.

She raised concerns over SSE’s communication with the community and the impact this closure will have on commuters.

“I think this is potentially indicative of just how much, throughout this whole process they’ve had the community in mind and the impact of the whole project as it has unfolded over the last few years.

“There have been concerns recently about the traffic on the Stromfirth road even as it stands and the fact this is going to divert additional traffic through that road would be a concern to people in the local community.

“It’s unfortunate that there hasn’t been some consultation with the community about this, two months is a lengthy time for them to be working on it,” she added.

SSE has been approached for comment.

