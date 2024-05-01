News

Witness appeal after vehicle in near miss with cyclist on A970

The near-miss happened on the A970. Photo: Google.

A cyclist was almost knocked over by an overtaking vehicle, police said.

Officers have launched a witness appeal after the near-miss on the A970 at Fladdibister Straights, which happened at around 3.30pm on Monday.

Police said a vehicle overtook a number of other vehicles and narrowly avoided crashing into a cyclist.

Anyone who was on the road at that time – particularly the cyclist – is asked to call police on 101 quoting PS-20240429-2475.

