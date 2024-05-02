42nd Folk Festival kicks off

The Hackles. Photo: Austin Taylor

The 42nd Shetland Folk Festival has got under way in great fashion today.

Musicians gathered for the launch event this afternoon (Thursday), with an array of concerts planned over the coming days.

Norwegian ban Gangar added a bit of folk, rock and metal at the opening, and were joined by The Fretless with Madeleine Roger and the Tenement Jazz Band, tipped to be one of the star acts of the event.

There are 15 visiting acts joining local performers in entertaining the crowds all over Shetland.

Concerts tonight take place in Lerwick – Da Big Kirk Concert, the Legion and Mareel – and at Hamnavoe and Vidlin.