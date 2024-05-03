Fiddles raise the roof in Hamnavoe

Gangar was a star attraction at Hamnavoe. From left: Jonas Thrana Jensen, Oskar Goendvrind Lindeberget, Henrik Dullum, Mattias Truell Thedens and Richard Max. Photo: Kevin Jones

The roof was raised on the Hamnavoe Hall last night as a veritable fiddle frenzy got under way.

The Ringin’ Strings with a Twist concert attracted a huge crowd, despite the sunny weather outside that might have been more of a draw for some.

First up were local band Beltane Ree, whose seven-strong line-up impressed with their mix of contemporary and traditional music.

After that it was the turn of Inn Echo to take to the stage. From Prince Edward Island, this trio of tradition keepers and tune makers had much of the crowd in their hands – particularly a Canadian contingent who had travelled to the isles to see the festival.

Another local highlight was the Ross Couper Band, led by the well-known fiddle virtuoso who has become a familiar face at the festival over recent years.

Having cemented his reputation at Celtic Connections, Cooper and his companions proved to be a star attraction of the night.

Finally, it was the turn of Norwegian folk/rock group Gangar to raise the roof. Showing tremendous energy with bags of showmanship in reserve, this energetic five piece ensemble dug deep into Norway’s musical traditions, and served them up with a fresh, and lively, twist.

Ross Couper wows the crowd in Hamnavoe. Photo: Kevin Jones

Members of Inn Echo were (from left): Karson McKeown, Tuli Porcher and Tom Gammons. Photo: Kevin Jones