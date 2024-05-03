Financially troubled UHI Shetland sets out strategy to close Lerwick campus

The financial challenges at UHI Shetland are likely to see its Lerwick campus close as it focuses its operations in Scalloway.

Vice principal Gemma MacGregor confirmed the strategy was to house the college on a single campus.

“An in principle decision has been taken by the UHI Shetland board of management is that this would be the Scalloway campus.

“We are also working with colleagues at the Shetland Islands Council to source a suitable smaller learning site in Lerwick for some classes and courses.”

Ms MacGregor said its campuses cost a “significant amount of money” to run and were under used.

“So this is part of our endeavours to become a sustainable entity,” she said.

“It is a medium-term plan of at least two- three years and there is a significant amount of work and discussion to be undertaken to move to make this change

“UHI Shetland needs to ensure that we meet the future needs of a tertiary college for Shetland, and for our students and staff.”

Unions have criticised the decision saying no consultation had been taken and there was no clarity on what courses would be available.