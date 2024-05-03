Heather fire near Girlsta loch
A fire crew from Lerwick is attending a reported heather fire this morning (Friday).
Scottish Fire and Rescue said they were called to the scene at around 9.55am.
An appliance was enroute from Lerwick as of 10.20am.
A fire crew from Lerwick is attending a reported heather fire this morning (Friday).
Scottish Fire and Rescue said they were called to the scene at around 9.55am.
An appliance was enroute from Lerwick as of 10.20am.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment